Rwanda: Fiba Africa Zone Three Boss Tips Reg to Win Playoffs

The president of FIBA Africa Zone Three, Sam Ahmedu has tipped Rwanda Energy Group (REG) or Zamalek to win the forthcoming Basketball Africa League Playoffs slated for later this month in Kigali, Rwanda.

Ahmedu believes the two teams are formidable and one of them can win the competition that will be held at the Kigali Arena.

"Comparing teams from the two conferences, I think Rwanda Energy Group which competed in the Sahara Conference in Senegal and won it is more suited to triumph," Colonel Ahmedu told Voice of America

"My two teams to win the title are Rwanda Energy Group as well as Zamalek which is a veteran club."

The FIBA Africa Zone boss further reiterated that all games in the competition will be thrilling considering what transpired in the qualifying rounds.

"The Basketball final rounds promise to be very exciting. All the teams are ready for the competition judging from the qualifying rounds. There are few surprises, there are new teams which are good for the game."

"New teams such as Cape Town Tigers of South Africa, Seydou Legacy Athletique Club and FAB have emerged. Kudos to FIBA Africa and NBA for putting together this very exciting competition to enhance the growth of Basketball in Africa," He added.

The eight teams which will battle for supremacy in the competition are Rwanda Energy Group, Petro de Luanda, Zamalek, Cape Town Tigers, Forces Armees et Police Basketball (FAP), US Monastir, and AS Sale.