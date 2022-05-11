Kenya: Traders in a Murang'a Complain Over Uncollected Garbage

Murang'a — Traders who operate at Mukuyu market within the outskirts of Murang'a town are complaining over uncollected garbage, which they say is affecting their businesses.

Speaking to KNA, Tuesday, the traders stated that garbage has been piling up at collection points for the last two weeks, accusing the relevant county department of sleeping in its job.

The garbage has turned out to be a nightmare for traders running various businesses within the market where the solid waste is even blocking access roads and in addition producing foul smell that keeps customers away.

The traders fear that the uncollected garbage is also putting their lives in danger of contracting sanitation related diseases.

Peris Wambui, a chapati vendor at the market, complained that the smell from the garbage is keeping away her customers.

"The garbage is just five meters from my stall, the stench coming from it keeps away customers who would have otherwise bought my chapatis," She lamented.

On his part, Joan Nyamweya a greengrocer complained that she is forced to push the garbage as it gathers near her stall as vehicles drive through.

"The garbage is moved to my stall every now and then, if it's not collected soon enough, I will have to close down my business or move it elsewhere," she said.

Julius Kamau, another vendor in the market stated that customers are finding it hard to come to the market as they are worried of having to run over the garbage or even contracting diseases.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The pilling garbage has become unbearable and sooner or later, we will be facing an outbreak of diseases related to poor hygiene," Kamau added.

According to Mukuyu-Kongoini development committee Chairman John Macharia, they have severally raised their concern to the town management with no success.

"The committee has held meetings with the town management committee but every time we come back, no one is sent to take away the garbage," he stated.

The traders argued that the county government has been collecting taxes from them yet they do not receive services. They threatened to stop paying taxes should the county government fail to collect the garbage immediately.

"We have been paying taxes daily yet no one cleans up the market, if the county government will not collect the garbage, we will be forced to stop paying tax until they do." Macharia said.

The traders called upon the county government to coordinate well with the town management committee to ensure that the garbage is collected and cleanliness in the market maintained.