Angola Committed to Commercial Cooperation With São Tomé and Príncipe

Luanda — Angola Monday expressed its intention to work with the Government of São Tomé and Príncipe in the creation of mechanisms and incentives to encourage the reciprocal movement of businessmen and traders of the two countries.

The intention was expressed by the Angolan President, João Lourenço, during the lunch offered to his counterpart from São Paulo, Carlos Vila Nova, as part of the three-day State visit to Angola.

According to the Angolan Head of State, the movement of businessmen from both countries will create, in the near future, economic growth and job creation.

João Lourenço said that within the framework of the intended strategic partnership, Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe should exploit to the full the existing potential in the Defence and Security, Fisheries and Tourism sectors.

He added that the strategic partnership should extend to the sectors of Commerce, Interior, Internal Order, Air and Maritime Transport, as well as Mineral and Petroleum resources.

In his speech, João Lourenço underlined the urgent need to create material conditions to make trade between the two countries viable.

He recalled that Angola and the Democratic Republic of São Tomé and Príncipe have a similar history and political path and, for this reason, he believes in the enormous possibilities of cooperation that exist.

International situation

The Angolan President highlighted the fact that, in recent times, the world is experiencing worrying and highly complex moments.

"It is natural that current events raise concerns that deserve our attention", he underlined.

The president referred to the conflicts that occur in the various regions of the planet, with stress to international terrorism that he considered "a global scourge", with "tremendously serious" repercussions in Africa.

"Because we are all aware of this phenomenon, it was decided, at the 35th African Union Summit, to hold in Malabo, at the initiative of Angola, the Summit on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Changes of Government in Africa, during which we will make our contribution to solving these problems", he recalled.

He said that despite the fact that Africa has been facing armed conflicts for years with no solutions in sight, the continent's leaders are not indifferent to the fate of the peoples of other continents who face a similar situation, such as in the Middle East and more recently in Europe.

"We defend the need to do everything to prevent latent conflicts or, where this is not possible, work towards a ceasefire and the negotiation of a consistent and lasting peace", he expressed.