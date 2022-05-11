Angola At Ombudsmen Annual Meeting

10 May 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan Ombudsman Florbela Araújo attends as of Tuesday the annual meeting of the International Ombudsman Institute to be held in New York, United States.

A press release that has reached ANGOP, states that the meeting of the "Ombudsmen", between the 10th and 12th, aims to analyse structural and financial aspects, the adhesion of new members, among others.

Angola participates in the meeting as head of the IOI Board of Directors for the Africa Region.

The Angolan Ombudsman was accredited as a member of the International Ombudsman Institute in June 2021 and in October of the same year Florbela Araújo was elected director of the Institute for Africa.

The election aimed to strengthen the union of Ombudsmen in the region around the great challenges and principles that guide institutions in the defence and dignity of the citizen.

Established in 1978, the IOI is an International Ombudsman organisation with a global vocation for cooperation among Ombudsmen.

