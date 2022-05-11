Angola: São Tomé President Visits Agostinho Neto University Campus in Luanda

Luanda — São Tomé and Príncipe President Carlos Manuel Vila Nova visited Agostinho Neto University (UAN) campus in Luanda on Monday.

Carlos Vila Nova met with the institution's Rector, Pedro Magalhães, and the Secretary of State for Higher Education Eugénio Adolfo Alves da Silva.

UAN campus comprises four academic buildings (with classrooms, offices and laboratories). It has central library, restaurant, student center and conference center.

The first phase of the campus, which has already been completed, has the capacity to accommodate 3,000 students, which will increase to 40,000 after the completion of the remaining phases.

Available data show that the public university sector has at least 411,995 students and 28,614 professors.

Still on Monday, the President of São Tomé and Príncipe visited the Agostinho Neto Memorial, where he paid tribute to its patron and first Angolan statesman.

He also attended a solemn session of the National Assembly in his honour.

Carlos Vila Nova and his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço, addressed the strengthening of cooperation at the Presidential Palace on Monday.

Also as part of the visit, President Carlos Vila Nova will travel on Tuesday to Namibe province to learn of economic activity in the region.

The ceremony is part of the three-day State visit to Angola, with the aim of strengthening bilateral cooperation and opening new perspectives for other areas.