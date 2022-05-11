Angola: President Backs Strengthened Cooperation Between Angola and São Tomé

Luanda — Angolan Head of State João Lourenço defended Monday in Luanda a review of cooperation between Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe, in favour of strengthening bilateral relations and the political, economic and social development of both countries.

In a press conference, held at the end of the meeting with his Sao Tome counterpart, Carlos Vila Nova, the Angolan statesman said that the review of cooperation includes the areas of defence, health, fisheries, maritime and air transport and others deemed to be of bilateral interest.

On the occasion, he regretted the fact that both governments had not held a meeting of the Bilateral Joint Commission, created in January 1980, 15 years ago.

The President of the Republic informed that during the private meeting with his São Tome's counterpart, they agreed to hold a meeting of the Joint Commission, on the 29th and 30th of this month, in São Tomé and Príncipe.

Carlos Vila Nova has been in Angola since Sunday (8), for a three-day working visit, as part of the strengthening of friendship and cooperation between the two peoples and governments.

Based on his schedule, Monday (09), at the Presidential Palace, he held a private meeting with his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço.

Monday afternoon, the visiting statesman participates in a solemn ceremony at the National Assembly.

Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe formalized cooperation in February 1978, through the General Agreement on Friendship and Cooperation and the Bilateral Joint Commission (1980).

In 1995, they signed an agreement for the Reciprocal Protection of Investments, with a view to creating favorable conditions to stimulate private initiatives and intensify economic cooperation between both States.

Members of the Community of Portuguese-Speaking Countries (CPLP) and the Gulf of Guinea Commission (CGG), Angola and São Tomé and Príncipe maintain excellent political, diplomatic, cooperation and friendship relations.