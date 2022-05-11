Malawi: DPP Said Convicted Thief Mzomera Ngwira Will Be Given Role in Party Political Campaign

10 May 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) says convicted public money thief, former party regional governor for the north Christopher Mzomera Ngwira is back in the party after serving a three year sentence in prison for theft.

This has however attracted intense criticism from within the DPP and outside the party as the former ruling party wants to use a thief for propaganda and campaign purposes at the time the DPP is trying to clear its image as a corrupt party and a party of thieves.

But DPP vice president Goodall Gondwe has asked party officials in the north to work with the former regional governor.

"He is still popular, influential and energetic. We should use him in all our party activities," said Gondwe.

On his part, Ngwira did not directly say whether he will return to politics after his stint at Mzimba prison.

However, he thanked the current party regional governor for the north for what he said keeping the party moving when he was in prison.

Mzomera Ngwira who was serving a four-year term at Mzimba Prison was released on Monday.

Mzuzu High Court Judge Justice Chimwemwe Kamowa made the ruling after Ngwira appealed the conviction and sentence.

The court agreed with the conviction but disagreed with the sentence and immediately released Ngwira.

Ngwira was convicted over the abuse of Local Development Fund (LDF) during the time he was member of Parliament for Mzimba Hora Constituency.

