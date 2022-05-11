Malawi: Chakwera Says He Still Has Confidence in Chizuma

10 May 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

President Lazarus Chakwera has reiterated his stance that he still has confidence in the anti-graft busting body, the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) czar Martha Chizuma.

This statement comes as some concerned citizens on Monday held demonstrations in Lilongwe to force President Chakwera fire Chizuma over the leaked audio.

Presidential press secretary Anthony Kasunda said President Chakwera's stance on Chizuma has not changed.

President Chakwera said at a recent press conference in Lilongwe that he still has confidence in Chizuma and urged all other state prosecuting agencies to work with her in stemming graft.

Legal expert with the University of Malawi Professor Edge Kanyongolo said ultimatums on Chizuma cannot work; arguing the Corrupt Practices Act guides the ACB work.

Chizuma has refused to comment on the matter.

In January this year, Chakwera publicly reprimanded the ACB Chief over the discussion she had in the audio with someone who recorded her but has not been held accountable since then.

Chakwera describes Chizuma as a woman of integrity and courage to rid the country of its worst corruption.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X