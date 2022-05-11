Malawi: Chakwera Says He Still Has Confidence in Chizuma

President Lazarus Chakwera has reiterated his stance that he still has confidence in the anti-graft busting body, the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) czar Martha Chizuma.

This statement comes as some concerned citizens on Monday held demonstrations in Lilongwe to force President Chakwera fire Chizuma over the leaked audio.

Presidential press secretary Anthony Kasunda said President Chakwera's stance on Chizuma has not changed.

President Chakwera said at a recent press conference in Lilongwe that he still has confidence in Chizuma and urged all other state prosecuting agencies to work with her in stemming graft.

Legal expert with the University of Malawi Professor Edge Kanyongolo said ultimatums on Chizuma cannot work; arguing the Corrupt Practices Act guides the ACB work.

Chizuma has refused to comment on the matter.

In January this year, Chakwera publicly reprimanded the ACB Chief over the discussion she had in the audio with someone who recorded her but has not been held accountable since then.

Chakwera describes Chizuma as a woman of integrity and courage to rid the country of its worst corruption.