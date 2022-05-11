Malawi: Court Convicts Murderers of Person With Albinism in Mangochi

10 May 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

The High Court sitting in Mangochi has convicted three men for murdering a person with albinism in the district.

The 23-year-old Saidi Dyton was murdered in January 2021.

High Court Judge Mzondi Mvula found the men guilty of three counts of murder, extracting human tissues and trafficking in person.

The court heard that James Pilo Khanya, Sumaila Nikisi and Gayesi Katupe committed the offence on 27 January,2021 at Kadewere Village in Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi.

Judge Mvula said the State proved beyond reasonable doubt that the men committed the offence with ill intentions.

"This court will convict you accordingly and your sentencing will be on Wednesday," he said.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice, Pilirani Masanjala, said so far the judicially is satisfied with the state of affairs at the moment and how cases involving persons with albinism are been handled.

"Killings of persons with albinism were not supposed to be taking place in the first place, but we are happy that justice is being served to those found on the wrong side of the law," he said.

Meanwhile, another suspect in the same case, Lucius Daudi Ngalu, is still at large.

The court recently also sentenced other people that were found guilty of the same offence in Blantyre, Phalombe and Lilongwe.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X