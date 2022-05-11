Malawi: Court Convicts Murderers of Person With Albinism in Mangochi

The High Court sitting in Mangochi has convicted three men for murdering a person with albinism in the district.

The 23-year-old Saidi Dyton was murdered in January 2021.

High Court Judge Mzondi Mvula found the men guilty of three counts of murder, extracting human tissues and trafficking in person.

The court heard that James Pilo Khanya, Sumaila Nikisi and Gayesi Katupe committed the offence on 27 January,2021 at Kadewere Village in Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi.

Judge Mvula said the State proved beyond reasonable doubt that the men committed the offence with ill intentions.

"This court will convict you accordingly and your sentencing will be on Wednesday," he said.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice, Pilirani Masanjala, said so far the judicially is satisfied with the state of affairs at the moment and how cases involving persons with albinism are been handled.

"Killings of persons with albinism were not supposed to be taking place in the first place, but we are happy that justice is being served to those found on the wrong side of the law," he said.

Meanwhile, another suspect in the same case, Lucius Daudi Ngalu, is still at large.

The court recently also sentenced other people that were found guilty of the same offence in Blantyre, Phalombe and Lilongwe.