Nigeria: 2023 - I'll Fight Insecurity With Technology - Saraki

Lagos — Former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, on Monday, said he remains the only presidential aspirant in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, that has the energy, knowledge, experience and capacity to solve the numerous problems bedevilling the country.

Saraki, who spoke when he consulted with the Lagos PDP delegates and other stakeholders, promised to deploy modern technology to tackle the security problems in the country.

His words: "The country needs a bridge builder, and I'm contesting to be that bridge between the North and the South. When you want to unite the country, you must have the capacity to do so.

"I also assure you that we will fight insecurity. We will fight insecurity with knowledge sharing, and with technology. With technology, we won't be having problems with banditry, kidnapping and other violent crimes. I will ensure that we secure this country. I will also ensure that there's an investment that will give jobs to our people.

"We need a president that has that knowledge because one cannot give what they don't have. If you don't have it, you cannot give it to our people. We need a president that has that knowledge, and that experience to change things for the better in this country. You need somebody who has shown that he's a man of action.

"I can stand for what I believe in. I don't run from challenges because I'm a solution provider. I set my target and I go all out to achieve it."

Every office I have occupied, I have left it better than I met it. Today, Nigeria won the fight against polio at the time I was the chairman of the Governor's Forum.

"I can tell you that none of the aspirants both in the PDP and the APC can boast of my kind of experience as a two-term governor, chairman of the Governors Forum, and Senate president. So, I have the experience and the ability to lead the country."