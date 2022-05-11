South Africa: What's Happening In South African News - May 11, 2022

Cape Town —

Cape Hospital Shooting Suspect Appears in Court

The man accused of shooting dead two patients and a policeman at the New Somerset Hospital in Green Point, Cape Town, this past weekend appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court yesterday. Jean-Paul Malgas abandoned his bail application after making his first appearance. He will return to court on June 30, 2022, and is remanded while the State investigates further. On duty police officer Donay Phillips, who was guarding another suspect at the hospital for treatment, was robbed of his revolver and shot in the head. Another patient Geret Carolus, 48, and an unidentified homeless man was also shot and killed.

ANC Bigwigs May Face Music In Bosasa Inquiry

A confidential inquiry into Bosasa corruption, where government tenders were illegally awarded, may see former minister Nomvula Mokonyane, Minerals Minister Gwede Mantashe, suspended health minister Zweli Mkhize and Andile Ramaphosa, son of President Cyril Ramaphosa, having to explain why the benefits they reaped from Bosasa - including braai packs, booze, security cameras and millions of rands in payments to the ANC and a company owned by Ramaphosa - should not be paid back. Bosasa - a company that won a tender to privatise youth detention centres, was run by controversial late businessman, Gavin Watson, who was close friends with former president Jacob Zuma.

All May Add Up Now - R99 Debit Order Scammers Arrested, Appear In Court

Ever wondered about unexplained R99 debit orders coming from your account? The answer may lay with father and son duo Ravenda and Andrew Singh of the firm Sub User, where they are directors. The scam the firm allegedly ran involves unauthorised debit order transactions and has led to the Hawks arresting them in Durban. Their co-accused Jason Foster and Jason Marsden were arrested at airports in Johannesburg and Cape Town. Bank clients have collectively lost R18 million thus far, the Hawks said.