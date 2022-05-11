South Africa: SA Reports 7,523 New Covid-19 Cases

11 May 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa has recorded 7 523 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of laboratory-confirmed cases to 3 852 148.

This increase represents a 23.0% positivity rate.

"Today, the National Department of Health (NDoH) reports 26 deaths and of these, eight occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours. The cumulative COVID-19 deaths are 100 559 to date," the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.

The majority of new cases are from Gauteng (38%), followed by KwaZulu-Natal (24%). The Western Cape accounted for 17%; Eastern Cape 8%; Free State 5%; North West 4%; Mpumalanga 3%, and Limpopo and Northern Cape each accounted for 1% of the new cases.

"The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is (23.0%), and is higher than yesterday (18.7%). The 7-day average is (24.7%) today, and is higher than yesterday (24.0%)," the NICD said.

In the last 24 hours, there has been an increase of 148 hospital admissions.

South Africa has to date conducted 24 726 029 COVID-19 tests in both public and private sectors.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X