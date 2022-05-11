Tanzania: Dar Port Sets New Record of 4,397 Cars Shipment

The Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) delightedly welcomed a new record of handling shipment of 4,397 vehicles on a single vessel on Monday.

A vehicles' carrier, christened Meridian Ace, with a carrying capacity of 20144 t DWT and overall length of 199.94 meters and her width is 32.2 meters arrived at Dar es Salaam Port from Japan via Singapore. Continuing its strides to set ever higher records of handling cars, Tanzania's principal port, smashed last month's 4,041 cars shipment record.

According to TPA's Acting Marketing and Public Relations Director, Nicodemus Mushi, out of the 4,397 cars, 991 cars are destined for Tanzania while 3406 vehicles are in transit to various destinations in neighbouring nations that use Dar es Salaam Port, such as Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Uganda and Malawi.

It marks another landmark for the Dar es Salaam Port, which on April 8, this year made history when it handled a large vehicles carrierl, Frontier Ace, carrying 4,041 vehicles, of which 2,936 were in transit to neighboring countries and the remaining 1105 vehicles were for Tanzania.

Touting the TPA's remarkable achievements recorded within a short period of time, Mr Mushi reserved the most special praise for President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who has assumed the leading role in promoting the country's port terminals. Mushi said since assuming the country's highest office, President Samia has played an active role in ports promotional campaigns while opening up the country to the outside world.

"We're very grateful to President Samia Suluhu Hassan's deliberate measures to promote our ports and for opening up the country to international trade.She has been our number one ambassador," remarked Mr Mushi, who also lauded Vice-President, Dr Philip Mpango, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and Works and Transport Minister for Infrastructure, Prof Makame Mbarawa, for their directives and guidance, which have contributed to the TPA's achievements.

"Their contribution towards our success is truly massive," he asserted.

But significantly, the TPA has made huge strides in enhancing efficiency at its ports, particularly the Dar es Salaam port which handles over 90 per cent of Tanzania's cargo traffic, said Mr Mushi.

"We have also ensured our ports continue to best services to attract new customers as well as winning back old customers who for one reason or another had opted against using our ports," Mushi credits the government for committing substantial investment in improving port infrastructures, acquiring of modern equipment, technology and expertise.

He says the government's commendable investment is paying huge dividends as vindicated by an increase in cargo traffic, vehicle shipment and revenue generation.

He says the TPA is on track to attain the target of collecting 1tri/- during the 2021/22 financial year, noting that as of March, this year, a total sum of 800bn/- had already been realized.

"We're taking every possible measure to match these government's efforts and ensure that we keep on realizing our goals and objectives." The TPA Acting Marketing and Public Relations Director calls upon importers and exporters to use the strategically positioned port of Dar es Salaam, which connects the region to the rest of the world.

"I would like to assure our customers that our ports will continue to play a significant role in linking the regional expansive hinterland to the international markets with great effectiveness and efficiency. "We have massively improved efficiency, reduced cargo handling time, security and we're very flexible in addressing emerging challenges, and this makes us the best choice for shipping agencies."