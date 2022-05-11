Tanzania: PM Acts Tough Against Swindlers At Msd

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has ordered all individuals implicated in the Medical Stores Department (MSD) embezzlement scandal in the recent Controller and Auditor General (CAG) report to be brought to book.

Mr Majaliwa issued the orders yesterday when he visited and held talks with the staff and management of MSD, shortly after touring facemasks and medical drugs factories located at Department's headquarters at Keko area in Dar es Salaam Region.

He said that all the alleged audit queries which were exposed in the CAG report must be dealt with accordingly, revealing that already the Prevention and Combating Corruption Bureau (PCCB) has started working on the matter.

Indicating some of the queries which were outlined by the CAG, Mr Majaliwa said MSD carried out purchase of medical equipment worth over 9bn/- in the absence of valid contracts, something which is illegal.

The Premier also noted that the institution carried out payments amounting to over 3.5bn/- to six suppliers without informing the MSD Procurement Board or adhering to required procedures.

Similarly, MSD executed 23 tenders valued at over 8.5bn/-, which were affected out of the Tanzanian National e-Procurement System (TANeps) which is supervised by the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) contract in accordance with the procurement law.

"MSD made an initial payment of over 14.8bn/- for five tenders in the absence of any contracts or agreement which justifies the basis of the payment," said Mr Majaliwa.

He outlined the bidders including Keko Pharmaceutical Industry, Government Procurement Services Agency (GPSA), Nakuroi Investment Company Ltd, Technical Services and General and Wide Spectrum (T) Ltd.

The PM went on to reveal that the institution conducted the procurement process and issued a contract for the supply of liquid syrup amounting to 898m/- without consulting the MSD Procurement Board.

Besides, MSD spent 215m/- as allowances for three staff that went to China for 61 days, to negotiate on the importation of a dialysis machine.

"The three staff would have used our Ambassador in China for the negotiations...it is however not proper to travel for 61 days for only negotiations and worse enough without engaging the institution's management," he noted.

"This calls for realignment in executing your roles...it has been revealed that some of the officials in the procurement are not professionals," stated the PM, ordering all the 16 staff that have been caught up in the situation to be relieved from their duties, replacing them with professionals.

He directed the Director General of MSD, Mr Mavere Tukai to carry out an assessment of the work progress within the institution and take action in case of any discrepancies.

On her part, the Minister for Health, Ms Ummy Mwalimu expressed the ministry's commitment to ensure all the directives by President Samia Suluhu Hassan are being implemented including ensuring availability of medicines across the country.

Earlier on, Mr Tukai identified some of the challenges facing the institution including price confidentiality of medical supplies being determined by suppliers, who have contracts with manufacturers.

Also, the DG revealed lack of a proper system of acquiring reliable information on identifying the markets for quality products and affordable prices as well as existence of a loophole in the procurement unit.