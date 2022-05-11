Nigeria: Big Brother Nigeria Ex Housemates Graced the AMVCA 2022 Fashion Show

The Big Brother Nigeria reality TV stars attended the Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) first ever fashion show in a spectacular grande style, alongside many actors and actresses which was held on the 8th of May, 2017 at the Balmora Hall, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The reality show which has had 6 editions, had representatives from each season 1 to season 6 were all seen at the event in their royal fashionable that left many In awe.

Ebuka Uchendu turned up in a two-piece red suits in white shirt and pants with a lovely footwear to match as it left many whispering from ear to ear as the fashionista walked through the crowd in a way that befits kings.

Uti Nwachukwu the Jara host was also present at the event as he was spotted in a body fitted shortsleeved shirt and an harsh colored pants with suspenders, looking charming as usual, got everyone commending on his outfit.

Liquorose the season 6 housemate and second runner up showed up In a two-piece feathered off shoulder crop top and a lace skirt to match with It, her appearance magnetized most of the audience as she walked gracefully to take her sit.

However, the movie stars and media personalities were not left out as Bisola Aiyeola, an ex BBN housemate also an actress graced the event in a simple pink shirt and shoes cover shoes to match while Derenle Edun, took to the runway in his own way as he stunned his colleagues with his swift moves with Yemi Alade who was in a red mini dress.

The event came to an end cheers and excitement as it was a fun filled night for everyone and the organizers promised more breathtaking event in nearest future.