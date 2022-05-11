Nigeria: APC Rakes in N2.63bn From Presidential Forms

The All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday, ended its sale of nomination and expression of interest forms, with no fewer than 25 aspirants jostling for its presidential ticket.

Although, the directorate of organization was still computing the figures of aspirants including those who picked forms in their states as of press time, Vanguard gathered that there are no fewer than 105 governorship aspirants, nearly a thousand National Assembly aspirants and more than 1,500 aspirants for states Houses of Assembly.

A revised timetable issued the National Organizing Secretary, Sulaiman Muhammad Argungu, fixed the last day for submission of completed forms and accompanying documents is now set for tomorrow, May 11, 2022.

"Also, Congresses to elect Local Government Area (LGA), State and National Delegates will now be held from Thursday, May 12 to Saturday, May 14, 2022".

27 presidential aspirants

1. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

2. Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello

3. Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi

4. Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba

5. Governor of Ekiti State and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Dr. Kayode Fayemi

6. Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio

7. Madam Uju Kennedy - N30m

8. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

9. Former House of Representatives Speaker, Dimeji Bankole

10. Former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun

11. Former National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole

12. Former Governor of Zamfara State, Ahmed Sani

13. Jigawa State Governor, Muhammad Badaru Abubakar

14. Labour and Employment Minister, Senator Chris Ngige

15. Senator Rochas Okorocha

16. Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade

17. Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi

18. Mr Tein Jack-Rich

19. CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele

20. Science and Technology Minister, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu

21. Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva

22. Former President Goodluck Jonathan

23. Dr Akinwumi Adesina

24. Senator Robert Ajayi Borroffice

25. Pastor Tunde Bakare

26. Pastor Nicholas Felix Nwagbo

27. Senator Ken Nnamani

Total = N2.630 billion

Why APC should cede presidency to South-West, says Sanwo-Olu

Submitting his forms on Tuesday at the International Conference Centre, ICC, Abuja, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, urged stakeholders to cede the APC presidential ticket to the South-West.

On why the recent meeting of some South-West APC leaders with some presidential aspirants from the zone did not result into a consensus arrangement, the governor said; "That is unfair for you to say we did not arrive at a consensus.

"You should have asked what the objective was. Did we achieve the objective of that meeting? The answer is yes.

"We needed to have ourselves in the room, lock up ourselves and have frank conversations, which were exactly what we did.

"Are we going to have further conversation with the leadership? Yes, I believe so. So, we are not fed up, we were sincere with ourselves and we hope that in future engagements, all the aspirations we have in our region will come to pass."

When asked about zoning, Sanwo-Olu said the South-West deserves the presidential ticket.

"I think we believe so and I think that is what is fair, that is what is just, but it is really about Nigeria.

"There are aspirations everywhere and there are so many qualified people but for equity and fairness we have in our country, I think it is just morally fair that it goes to that part and South-West is top-notch on that.

"We believe that our positions from those meetings are still very valid and everybody must consider," he stated.

Vanguard News