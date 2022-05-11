Mozambique: Nyusi Challenges Justice System to Improve Citizens' Trust

Maputo — Nampula (Mozambique), 10 May - Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi inaugurated on Monday the Monapo District Court, in the northern province of Nampula province, saying that justice should be engaged in an integrated way, in order to improve the trust of citizens in the justice system.

This is the first court inaugurated in Nampula under the presidential initiative to provide a decent courtroom in every district. The initiative initially is expected to cover 60 districts across the country.

The new building cost 55 million meticais (about 860,000 US dollars, at the current exchange rate). It operates with two judges, and houses the civil and criminal sections, and an office of the Legal Aid Institute (IPAJ).

'When justice is administered with quality, the trust of the citizens improves", said Nyusi. "So we wish to congratulate the Supreme Court for the strategic plan of the district courts for the 2022/2026 period, which stresses the vision for an accessible, independent, modern, upright, speedy and quality judicial system. This inauguration renews hope and certainty for more access to justice".

Nyusi stressed the quality of the infrastructures inaugurated, which 'will provide all members of the administration of justice with adequate conditions to carry out their duties, contributing greatly to meeting the procedural demands, making it possible for decisions to be taken in a timely manner".

"This new infrastructure will enable potential disputes that may occur in this region to be solved in a timely manner by restoring justice to those whose rights have been violated", he said, stressing that legal security is a fundamental element for the constant improvement of the business environment.

The President explained that the construction of buildings of this type is part of the thinking and vision that institutional development is crucial.

'The strategic objective concerning the provision of material and technological resources, facilities, furniture, means of transport and equipment that allow the operation and performance of the courts, deserve emphasis,' he stated.

Monapo district is the third most populous in Nampula province, with just over 450,000 inhabitants, and Nampula is the most populous province in Mozambique, with 6.3 million inhabitants.