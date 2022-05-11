Mozambique: Covid-19 - Four New Cases and Five Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Monday reported four new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

This brings to 43 the number of new cases diagnosed in the past seven days (an average of 6.1 cases a day).

Monday's cases were three men and one woman aged between seven and 46. Three were Mozambican citizens and one was a foreigner (whose nationality was not revealed). Two were diagnosed in Maputo city, one in Gaza, and one in Nampula.

According to a Monday press release from the Ministry of Health, since the start of the pandemic, 1,316,730 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 326 of them in the previous 24 hours.

322 of these tests yielded negative results, while the four positive cases brought the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 225,430.

The positivity rate (the percentage of those tested found to be carrying the virus) fell from 2.54 per cent on Sunday to 1.23 per cent on Monday.

Once again, the Ministry release reported no further deaths from Covid-19, and so the total death toll in Mozambique from the disease remains 2,201.

The hospitalisation situation also remained unchanged. No Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital, and no new cases were admitted. The total number of Covid-19 cases hospitalised remained three - two in Maputo city and one in Manica. The condition of the two Maputo patients has deteriorated, and all three patients are now receiving supplementary oxygen.

The Ministry release reported five recoveries from the disease, all in Gaza province. The total number of recoveries thus rose to 223,169, which is slightly less than 99 per cent of all Covid-19 cases ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 fell from 57 on Sunday to 56 on Monday. The geographical distribution of the active cases was as follows: Maputo city, 24; Maputo province, seven; Inhambane, six; Sofala, five; Nampula, three; Tete, three; two each in Zambezia, Manica and Gaza; Cabo Delgado, one; and Niassa, one.

The Ministry release also reported that over the previous 24 hours, 1,013 people had been vaccinated against Covid-19. The number fully vaccinated against the disease now stands at 13.969,355, which is 91.8 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.