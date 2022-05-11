Mozambique: 20,000 Smuggled Cell Phones Seized

Maputo — The Mozambican Tax Authority (AT) last week seized 19,800 cell phones that were being smuggled into the country.

Addressing a Maputo press conference on Monday, the AT's director of customs operations, Gimo Jona, said the phones were contained in 250 disguised boxes. They were seized for lack of import documents, false declarations and under-invoicing.

"The merchandise was leaving a warehouse and our inspection team intercepted the vehicle and demanded to see the documentation", said Jona. "But the importer did not possess any documents. There were various signs that these were smuggled products".

"We don't know where the goods came from, or how they entered the country, whether by land, sea or air", he added. But the AT does know who the owners are, and they are now facing legal proceedings.

Jona added that, in the first three months of this year, the AT seized 50 luxury vehicles for various customs irregularities, plus contraband alcoholic drinks, foodstuffs and other goods. The smuggling operations deprived the Mozambican state of revenue amounting to more than three million meticais (about 47,000 US dollars, at the current exchange rate).

Of the 50 vehicles, the owners of 16 have regularised their situation, and paid the state duties of 756,000 meticais.