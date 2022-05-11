Kenya: Murathe Responds to Mutua Exit From Azimio - We're Just Fine

Nairobi — Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe has dismissed as inconsequential the exit of Maendeleo Chap Chap party led by Alfred Mutua and Amason Kingi's Pamoja African Alliance from Azimio to Kenya Kwanza.

In leaving Azimio, Mutua and Kingi accused its leadership of failing to keep their promise of openness and transparency.

"It is of no consequence. I don't think the Machakos Governor has any following in Ukambani; I don't know what he is going to add to the UDA ticket," Murathe said on NTV on Tuesday night, a day after Mutua and Kingi bolted to Kenya Kwanza, the coalition led by Deputy President William Ruto.

The Jubilee Vice-Chairman revealed that Kingi wanted the coastal region to be zoned out to him by the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), an affiliate party in the mega coalition which considers the region its stronghold.

"As for Kingi, I think his issues are in the Giriama naturalism and the Azimio is for all the country. He wanted Kilifi to be zoned for him and for PAA kingship, but our interests are for the whole country," Murathe explained.

The Former MP insisted that the exit of the two parties had nothing to do with the Azimio coalition document deposited at the Registrar of Political Parties terming it as a mere excuse.

Murathe said the two party leaders were irked with the fact that they were not included in the National Executive Council of the Azimio coalition,a top organ of the jumbo movement.

"They are being disingenuous. They are looking for excuses. These structures which were formed in Azimio, he (Mutua) had no space. He was not in the council and the NEC. He was asking me, I am a party leader, how do you put the minors in the council and others in the NEC. It is disrespectful," Murathe stated.

"Mutua and Kingi actually signed a coalition document with Jubilee before they even signed the Azimio one. They are economical with the truth because that is a public document, if anybody wants, they can go to the registrar of political parties, it is a coalition of parties and anyone can access the public document,"he added.