Kenya's Inaugural Drone Expo Set for Take-Off

Nairobi — Over 100 certified drone technology experts and enthusiasts are expected to take part in Kenya's first-ever Drone Tech and Data Expo which is scheduled to run from May 29 to June 4, 2022.

The event, which is the first of its kind in Kenya, has been organized by Drone Space Kenya, in conjunction with the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) and Konza Technopolis Development Authority (KoTDA).

The Drone Tech and Data Expo will kick off with a two-day conference that will take place at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi on May 30 and 31 followed by the Last Mile Medical Delivery exercise which will be held at the Konza Smart City Drone Corridor from June 1-4 2022.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru is among the keynote speakers at the conference which will be held under the theme; The Role of Drones and Data In Spurring Economic Growth in Kenya and the 4th Industrial Revolution in Africa.

Drone Space Kenya's Chief Executive Officer Tony Mwangi said, "The lack of proper infrastructure and public transportation systems poses immense challenges to development in Kenya and Africa at large. Drones have proven efficient and more cost-effective in leapfrogging the physical connectivity gap in Kenya," adding that "drone technology can help deliver medical commodities such as vaccines, anti-venoms, blood as well as medical supplies in areas where there's limited infrastructure."

Teams of authorized drone manufacturers and operators will have an opportunity to showcase their drone equipment and test their drones' capability to deliver medicine during the drone validation exercise that will be held at the Konza Smart City in Machakos county.

Konza Technolopis Development Authority CEO John Tanui said, "As Konza Technopolis, we are glad to participate and support the Kenya Drone Week Expo which is anchored on innovation and technology development which are some of the key pillars in our development. We see this sector as key in transforming our economy because it enables emerging solutions in the 4th industrial revolution."

Participants in the exercise will be validated on various aspects including speed, flight accuracy, and safety as well as the uniqueness of their drone designs.

The participants will be tasked to explore multiple concepts of drone operation and data exchange across a designated 24-kilometer flight zone within the expansive Konza landscape.

"This event is an opportunity to share knowledge on the role drones can play in Kenya. As a country, we do not want to be left behind and the Ministry of Innovation & ICT is keen to deploy these technologies for the benefit of all Kenyans." Said Jerome Ochieng, Principal Secretary Ministry of ICT & Innovation.

More than 350 Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) pilots have been issued remote pilot licenses after receiving drone operation training from KCAA-approved institutions.

The commercial use of drones has been steadily increasing across the filming, agriculture, surveillance, mapping and data collection fields since the lifting of their ban temporarily in Kenya.