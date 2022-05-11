Zimbabwe: Half Marathon Honours Chinhoyi Seven Heroes

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

AN inaugural half-marathon event, aimed at honouring the famous 1966 Chinhoyi battle heroes and to promote liberation heritage tourism, was launched in Chinhoyi on Sunday.

The event, which was organised by Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) through School of Hospitality and Tourism in partnership with the Students and Youth Working on reproductive Health Action Team (SAYWHAT) and sponsored by various corporates, saw 125 athletes participating for honours.

The Chinhoyi seven heroes, who fearlessly engaged the minority white regime military on April 28, some 56 years ago at where the Chinhoyi Seven Heroes monument has been erected, were David Guzuzu, Arthur Maramba, Christopher Chatambudza, Simon Chingozha Nyandoro, Godfrey Manyerenyere, Godwin Dube and Chubby Savanhu.

One of the athletes and popular Mutare-based marathon runner, Misheck Sithole, who was the 21km overall winner after completing the race in one hour and 37 minutes, encouraged other athletes to take part in the noble annual event next year.

"There isn't anything political by honouring the Seven Heroes and participating in the valour run which CUT and partners has introduced. If we go to South Africa, there is the Nelson Mandela Marathon which attracts athletes from across the globe. We should work hard to ensure that the fallen seven are accorded the befitting respect and honour," Sithole said.

Sithole, who completed the race on top despite having run at least 22,5km after having taken a wrong route, said the half-marathon had given him the benchmark for the Oceans Marathon scheduled for South Africa anytime soon.

Harare-based Rutendo Mapindu was the women's race winner after running two hours and five minutes.

Vongai Gwavava and Marlon Tauzen were overall female and male 14km race category winners while Natasha Chimombe scooped the 7km female title after running the race in 51 minutes whereas Guardrose Matsika was the male overall winner after completing the race in 30 minutes.

The event, which saw 90 males and 35 females competing, also awarded 11-year-old Chinhoyi-based Kupakwashe Mhandu and her 54-year-old grandmother Naomi Magorimbo; and 57-year-old Gweru-based accountant First Nyamuswa.

Said Mhandu: "I will take part in the 14km race next year."

CUT's pro-vice chancellor, Fungai Chatiza, said the university was going to sponsor the event which becomes an annual event.

School of Hospitality and Tourism dean, Nelson Zengeni, said the event was wholly organised by part of the school's second year and fourth year students studying Events Management.

"The event has provided a live set for turning theoretical knowledge into practice and for industrialisation in line with Education 5.0. While the event was a success, we noted that our target of one thousand athletes was not reached and this is due to various reasons including delayed and poor publicity," Zengeni said.

He said preparations for the 2023 event will commence end of this year to have ample time.

Guest speaker, Nyaradzo group chief executive officer, Philip Mataranyika, who was represented by his company's sales and marketing manager, Darlington Mabvure, said they will continue to sponsor the Valour Run in honour of the seven heroes for igniting the Second Chimurenga.

The event, which ran under the theme "#I'm the eighth hero", was sponsored by various corporates that are into farming, medical, information technology and communication and life assurance, including Farm and City, Econet, OK Zimbabwe, CIMAS and Tanganda.