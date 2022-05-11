Namibia: JJD Calls for Sport Support

WALVIS Bay Business Chamber chairperson Johnny Johnson Doeseb yesterday implored the nation to invest more in young talent.

Doeseb was speaking at the MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions fundraising breakfast for Mateus Heita's WBA Pan-African title defence, which will be held at Walvis Bay on 29 May.

Heita's bantamweight fight against compatriot Jonas Mateus is planned for 29 May at the Kuisebmond Stadium under the MTC Nestor Sunshine Promotions banner.

The former Eleven Arrows FC owner said mainstream education alone will not build the country.

"Life is not only about having degrees and being educated. Namibia has [sporting] talent. If we don't nurture and support the talent, we are equally failing in nation-building," Doeseb said.

"Wealthy nations and infrastructure have been built through sports. Once we achieve that, it means we become an attractive nation to other nations.

He urged the nation to look at the bigger picture and not just see sport as a fleeting past time.

"Two days ago, I was watching F1 in Miami [USA]. They revamped the whole stadium and arena just to stage an event. What they have done is to attract so much investment and interest from the rest of the world that F1 is thinking of bringing more of that type of event to America. It creates other sub-sectors of the economy. And, that's where jobs are created," Doeseb noted.

"And if Walvis Bay continues on the same trend, all infrastructural challenges we are facing in our town will be something of the past. The private sector will come on board because of good relationships that we are creating."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Six Walvis Bay business entities pledged over N$50 000 towards the fight during the sparsely attended fundraising breakfast held at the Atlantic Hotel.

The Walvis Bay Business Chamber pledged the highest amount of N$20 000, followed by the Savva family and Kuisebmond Pharmacy with N$5 000 each.

The AB Ring Announcer brand also pledged N$1 000, while a communications company Offlimit Communication Namibia pledged N$2 000 towards marketing activities.

Other business personalities declined to disclose the amount they would pledge.

According to Tobias, at least N$1 million is needed for Namibia to host the boxing event.

The leading promotion's founder Nestor Tobias said boxing continues to deliver results, guaranteeing a return on investment.

"You can see now that there are many different clubs, coaches, managers, promotions and boxers. We also have many boxers in the world ratings," he said.

Four of his elite fighters - John John Paulinus, Jeremiah Nakathila, Charles Shinima and Philipus Nghitumbwa - are rated among the 15 top boxers globally in their respective weight classes.

They qualify to fight for world titles, Tobias said.