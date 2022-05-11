Zimbabwe: Radical Opposition Mthwakazi Republic Party Dismisses Claims of Coalition Talks With CCC

11 May 2022
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mbekezeli Ncube

Militant opposition Mthwakazi Republic Party (MPR) says it will not under any circumstance get into any alliance with the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) despite claims they were engaged in negotiations.

MRP secretary for information and publicity for Matabeleland South province, Khethani Nxebalendoda Ndlovu, said an alliance with the Nelson Chamisa-led CCC was the same as aligning themselves to Zanu PF.

His comments come barely a week after Chamisa reportedly told his supporters his party was in discussions with MRP.

Chamisa is said to have revealed this at his recent rallies in Bulilima West and Gwanda Central.

"The party's Matabeleland south leadership had a successful visit to Madlambuzi. It emerged that, the CCC led by Chamisa had just swarmed the area propagating blue lies that they had struck a unity deal with MRP," said Ndlovu.

"They claimed that the MRP was working with CCC, hence people must attend CCC meetings. Even their party leader Chamisa was quoted as claiming to be working with Mqondisi Moyo (MRP leader). Let it be known that, under no circumstances will we, as MRP coalesce with CCC. Working with CCC is exactly the same as working with Zanu PF. We can't cooperate with Zanu PF, a party that led to the genocide of our people in the 1980s, and continues to lead the marginalization of Mthwakazi, CCC is no different from Zanu PF."

