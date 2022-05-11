Angola: Safety of Journalists in Elections Debated in Huíla

Lubango — Political parties, the National Police and the Union of Angolan Journalists in the southern Huila province Tuesday met to reflect on the safety of Media professionals during the electoral process.

In view of frequent harassment against Media professionals during the electoral period, the Union of Angolan Journalists (SJA) in Huíla met with the main actors of the moment to prevent possible aggressions by militants and party sympathizers.

The provincial secretary of the SJA, Amílcar Silvério Baptista, justified the meeting with the need to contribute to a healthy environment throughout the electoral process.

He said that journalists must, with responsibility, disclose the facts and not be the target of physical or verbal violence, stressing that Huíla wants to be an example in this healthy coexistence and look to the future with optimism.

The first secretary of the ruling MPLA in the province, Nuno Mahapi, stated that the position of his party and the militants is one of urbanity, in order to make the elections a true celebration of democracy.

"All our speech to our bases goes in this direction, so that everyone participates, respecting others and their differences, with a view to continuing to build the Nation with everyone", he emphasized.

In turn, the deputy secretary of the opposition UNITA party in Huíla, Feliz Kwenda, congratulated the SJA on the initiative and underlined that his party defends that elections be held in strict observance of the laws and of a healthy conduct of all involved in the process.

On the other hand, the PRS secretary, Júlia Kaquene, asked journalists for more balance and equal treatment, also congratulating the Union for the initiative.

The provincial commander of the National Police, Commissioner Divaldo Martins, highlighted that Huíla has been an example of coexistence in diversity, with a balanced performance at all times.