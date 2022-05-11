Tanzania: Zanzibar Faces Big Shortage of Science Teachers

THE House of Representatives has been informed that schools in Unguja and Pemba have a deficit of 816 teachers of science subjects, according to the assessment made from nursery to secondary levels.

This was revealed by Zanzibar's Deputy Minister for Education and Vocational Training Mr Ali Hussein, who said that a report containing all the information about shortage has been submitted to the ministry responsible for public service for the employment of the required teachers.

He said that the deficit includes a shortage of 259 physics teachers; 74 chemistry teachers; 53 biology teachers, and 430 mathematics teachers, "Therefore we expect the employment will be done soon by the government."

Mr Habibu Ali Muhamed, legislator for Mtambwe constituency said poor performance of schools in Unguja and Pemba such as the Makongeni has been attributed to lack of skilled teachers particularly in science subjects, but teachers and analysts also blame negligence of parents to help their children in studies, moral decay among children, absenteeism and lack of personal efforts as other problems contributing to poor performance.