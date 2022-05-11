Tanzania: State to Empower Sardine Fishermen for Value Additional

THE government is collaborating with development partners to build capacity of the small-scale fishermen along the shores of Lake Tanganyika and other areas with modern fishing equipment in order to increase the value chain in fishing sector.

The Deputy Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Abdallah Ulega made the remarks during a visit to Buhingu and Katumbi villages in Uvinza District, Kigoma Region recently.

He insisted that the sixth phase government under President Samia Suluhu Hassan was determined to boost the blue economy by developing modern infrastructures, which will add value to the sardines. The objective is to help fishermen sell their products at local and international markets for a better price.

"We want to see the fish products are produced in large quantities in order to improve people's lives... we do not want to see even one sardine decay or rot, our goal is to see the entire Lake Tanganyika Region benefit from sardines activities," the deputy minister said.

Explaining how the government is going to build the capacity of fishermen, Mr Ulega said his ministry will equip them with various equipment including, but not limited to, boats, engines, and fishing nets.

Additionally, Mr Ulega urged the people living along the shores of Lake Tanganyika to continue maintaining and conserve fish breeding for sustainable fishing in order to benefit the present and future generations.

Meanwhile, Uvinza District Commissioner, Hanaf Msabaha said there was a need for the government to collaborate with development partners to set up fish farming projects in the district, to boost the sector.

For his part, the Director of Tuungane Project which is being implemented in Kigoma Region, Mr Lukindo Hiza said his organisation has already partnered with the Uvinza District Administration to build a modern fishing processing facility to address various challenges facing fishermen in adding value to seafood products.