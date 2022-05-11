Tanzania: Govt Keen On Support Innovations

THE government has reiterated its readiness to support innovation in the country.

Arusha Regional Commissioner (RC) John Mongella said here on Monday that his office would support Tanzania's Innovation Ecosystem through research and development and finding markets for the innovators.

The regional commissioner, who was speaking while opening a week-long innovation week here, underscored the innovation's contribution to the country's economic growth.

"Innovation can lead to higher productivity, meaning that the same input generates a greater output, we will therefore put in place good infrastructure for the innovators," he assured.

Innovation infrastructure was key determinant in a nation's ability to be competitive in an ever-more competitive world, according to Mr Mongella.

He further assured the innovators of a round-the-clock updates of the ever changing technological trends and demands to help the innovators and their prototypes to remain relevant.

He said: We will strive to educate and furnish the skills of our innovators mindful that innovation involves a different way of looking at problems and solving them.

Mr Mongella equally challenged the innovators to come with products, services and business models that benefit people living in poverty.

Briefing the regional commissioner, the programs director at the Training Centre for Development Cooperation (MS TCDC) said the innovation week places special focus on youth to tap in wealth of education and opportunities from the technological world.

She said the innovation week also gives youth opportunity to confront digital challenges through top-notch innovation.

"As you're aware, our innovators and entrepreneurs still face a lot of challenges such access to capital and bureaucracy, it is therefore our hope that this event will greatly address that," she said.

The event is part of the Innovation Week Tanzania is a free platform which hosts a week-long series of collaborative events and exhibitions in the country aimed at providing space to innovators, policy makers, corporate entities, development partners, researchers, and other players in the innovation ecosystem to share what they have been working on, learn from and inspire each other, collaborate across sectors, and transform Tanzania through the scaling of innovation.