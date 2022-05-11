Malawi: Board of Medical Council of Malawi Warns Pathologist Over Autopsy Report

The Board of the Medical Council of Malawi has given a warning to Pathologist, Dr. Charles Dzamalala over an autopsy report he issued on the cause of death of Kottana Chidyaonga.

A statement from the board says it has Dzamalala guilty for "definitively concluding that the late Kottana Chidyaonga died of termic poison".

The determination of the board follows a complaint from late Kottana's boyfriend, Timothy Mtilosanje, who did not approve of Dzamalala's autopsy report on cause of Kottana's death.

"The council discussed the case and determined that the late Kottana Chidyaonga forensic pathology report is inconsistent with standard practice for performing and issuing forensic pathology report because the laboratory he used to determine the causation of death as termic did not have reagents to elicit the levels of venom and the levels of aesthetic drug, vecuronium that maybe the most likely to contribute to the causation of death" reads the Board's determination.

As a punishment, the board has issued a written warning to Dr. Dzamalala. Kottana died in January 2020 under controversial circumstances. Four people, including Timothy the boyfriend, were arrested for murder charges but the High Court acquitted the four in August 2020 for lack of evidence.

Dissatisfied with the High Court judgement, the State appealed to the Supreme Court which upheld the decision of the High Court. Medical Council of Malawi Registrar Dr. Davie Zolowere, has confirmed the determination and that communication has already been sent to concerned parties.