Namibia: MTC Hopsol Youth League in Full Swing

THE MTC Hopsol Youth Soccer League is in full swing with the seventh round of matches having been completed over the weekend.

Close to 2 000 players representing 105 teams from 26 clubs are competing in this year's tournament, with most of the clubs coming from the central Khomas area, although Okahandja Football Club and Otjiwarongo Secondary School are also competing.

In the under 19 category, Ramblers suffered their first defeat of the season, going down 2-1 to Windhoek Gymnasium on Saturday.

They, however, bounced back with a 1-0 victory against SKW and now lead the log on 15 points from six matches, followed by Kaizen Football Academy (KFA) and Windhoek Gymnasium, who are both on 12 points with a match in hand.

KFA beat Athletic Club Football Academy (ACFA) 2-1 on Saturday.

Swallows, who beat Dobra 3-0, are fourth on 10 points, followed by Kasaona FA and SKW on nine points each.

In the u17 category, Kasaona Football Academy continued to set the pace in Group B after beating ACFA B 3-0 on Friday. It was their fourth successive victory which sees them remaining at the top of the log on 12 points, while DTS and ACFA B follow on nine points each.

DTS beat Riverheights Football Academy 2-1, while ACFA B beat the Collin Benjamin Soccer Academy 1-0.

ACFA A are also unbeaten and lead Group A on 12 points after beating Baller Boys 2-0 on Friday.

Dobra, who thumped Dama Soccer Academy 7-1 on Saturday, are second on seven points, while Ramblers, who beat Baller Boys 2-1, are third along with KFA on six points.

Riverheights and Swallows, meanwhile played to a 1-1 draw in a Group B match.

In the u15 category, ACFA A opened up a four-point lead at the top of Group A after beating Onaanda FA 3-0 and Kamuvare Football Club 6-0 on Saturday.

They are still unbeaten after six matches, with four wins and two draws and lead the log on 14 points, while KFA and DTS follow on 10 points each.

KFA collected two wins over the weekend after beating Dobra 5-0 on Friday and DTS 3-2 the next day, while DTS beat Ramblers 2-0 on Friday.

In another Group A match, Christ Football Academy beat Onaanda Football Academy 3-1.

Windhoek Gymnasium are still unbeaten in Group B on 11 points from five matches, after three wins and two draws.

On Friday they thumped Physically Active Youth 6-0, but were held to a 1-1 draw by the Collin Benjamin Soccer Academy the next day.

Baller Boys and ACFA B are second on nine points each.

Baller Boys lost to Ramblers A 2-1 on Friday, but beat ACFA B 2-1 the next day, while the latter beat CBSA 1-0 on Friday.

In Group C, Riverheights Football Academy recorded their fourth successive win after beating V Power 3-1, to lead the log on 12 points.

Kasaona FA are second on nine points, after beating V Power 3-0, while Football School Windhoek are third on seven points, after drawing 2-2 to Swallows.

In the u13 category, ACFA, who were not in action over the weekend, lead Group A on seven points from three matches.

They are followed by four teams who are all on six points, namely Ramblers, Dama FC, V Power and FSW.

V Power beat Baller Boys 2-0, while Dama SA beat Kamuvare FC 4-0.

In Group B, Kasaona FA recorded their fourth consecutive victory with a 5-0 win against Fortis FA, and now lead the log on 12 points.

SKW moved up to second place on 10 points after beating Swallows 8-0, while KFA, who were not in action, are third on eight points.