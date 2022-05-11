Tanzania: Govt Warns 'Panya Road'

THE government has issued a strong warning against gangs of youths commonly known as Panya Road who have been terrorizing communities in some sections of Dar es Salaam City.

Home Affairs Deputy Minister, Jumanne Sagini repeated the warning on Tuesday when responding to a supplementary question posed by Kawe MP Josephat Gwajima (CCM), who asked for the government affirmative stand on the problem that has recently raised tension among Dar es Salaam residents.

"No stone will be left unturned; all individuals who have been engaging in criminal activities in Dar es Salaam and other areas are apprehended and brought to justice," said the deputy minister.

He added "I call upon these individuals to look for other legal income generating activities instead of earning their living through these criminal activities". He said the government through its Home Affairs Ministry and the Police Force, especially Dar es Salaam Special Police Zone will hunt them before bringing them to justice. "If they beep us we will just call them," he said with a rather humorous light touch, meaning that if they test the government they will face severe consequences.

When presenting the 2022/2023 budget estimates in Parliament last week, Minister for Home Affairs, Hamad Yusuf Masauni said a special crackdown was underway in Dar es Salaam, searching for youths who have been terrorizing residents in the course of carrying out their ill missions.

Meanwhile, the deputy minister has told the August House that the government has set aside funds in the 2022/2023 budget for the purchase of new fire engines that will be distributed to various areas in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Sagini spoke of the government plan when responding to MPs' questions on the repetitive incidents of fire outbreaks in various areas in the country, especially in market areas Giving details on the subject, the deputy minister admitted that in the recent past incidents of fire outbreaks have been recurring in market places, prompting the Fire and Rescue Force to carry out a special investigation.

According to the deputy minister, investigation into the incidents revealed that the incidents were caused by a number of factors, including poor power connection to the areas and within business stalls, welding activities performed by some individuals within market areas and failure by markets' occupants to adhere to fire precautionary measures.

He said as part of the strategies to curb fire outbreaks, Fire and Rescue Force has been conducting sensitization programmes, including offering training on techniques used to put out fire. He said the Force now works together with district councils across the country in improving market infrastructures useful in extinguishing fire.

According to the government, all markets' architectural plans must be scrutinized by the Fire and Rescue Force before constructing them. The deputy minister said market places must have fire extinguishing tools with security guards stationed for 24 hours.