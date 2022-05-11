Namibia: Rössing Uranium Supports National Skills Development

Twenty vocational students from the Namibian Institute of Mining and Technology recently joined Rössing Uranium for their 12-month job attachment programme.

The intake normally takes place during March each year, but due to the impact Covid-19 had on the vocational training centre's academic year, the students started on 1 April 2022, and will be with Rössing Uranium until 28 February 2023.

Fitter and Turner student Erasmus Shipeta, who hails from the Namibian Institute of Mining and Technology (NIMT) Arandis campus, expressed excitement about having joined Rössing.

"I'm happy to be here. I know that I will upgrade my skills and become better at what I do at the end of this internship", he said.

Erasmus believes together everyone achieves more.

Loide Titus, a Level 3 Boilermaker student from NIMT's Northern Campus in Tsumeb, could not hide her excitement.

"This is my first time getting to work at a mine, and I can't wait to learn new skills and help the Rössing team. Titus believes in doing things right the first time and reminded her colleagues to always make sure they have the right tools for the jobs they are doing.

Rössing Uranium's Specialist Training and Development Sophy Partenbach-Fick said as part of Rössing Uranium's social corporate responsibility, they annually offer NIMT students opportunities for on-the-job training.

"The platform will provide the trainees with an opportunity to build their competencies in becoming skilful qualified Artisans. We welcome the group and wish them all the success."