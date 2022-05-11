Namibia: Shaping Lives Charity to Assist Children

Ten youths from the Omusati region will soon launch a non-profit organisation, called Shaping Lives Charity, to cater to children in need in the northern regions.

Founded in June 2020, the youth organisation will assist children in the regions of Omusati, Ohangwena, Oshana and Oshikoto, aiming to uplift the living standards of children and their families through educational development programmes, sports activities, provision of medical assistance and feeding schemes.

According to the secretary of the organisation, Max Ismael, they are currently busy with the registration of the organisation to start operating legally and professionally.

He said the organisation will be launched this year as soon as all paperwork is in order.

The organisation will have a centre in Outapi and Anamulenge constituencies.

Its chairperson Laineria Auwa said the centres will offer sports events, academic activities, feeding programme as well as provision of medical and basic needs.

"This life reminds us that we all struggle, and that we all have fundamental needs," she said.

Auwa believes that giving back is the act of saving the world, especially for children in need of protection services.

"It's about our time, knowledge, volunteering and providing relief to an immediate need," she said.