Tanzania: NMB Bank in Tarime Stresses On Benefits of Mobile Services

NMB bank Tarime branch in Mara region has encouraged its customers to take advantage of the bank's mobile services so that they can benefits from digital loans to boost their small businesses.

Branch manager Victory Kimario made statement on Tuesday at a brief ceremony to hand over cargo tricycle to one of customers the bank's competition dubbed "Bonge la mpango 2 Tumerudi tena.'

Mr Kimario handed over a tricycle to a winner, a resident of Rebu center in Tuwa ward, Ms Martha Makorere.

Mr Kimario congratulated Ms Makorere for emerging a winner and scooping thecargo tricycle, worth 5.3 m/-.

"I urge our customers to continue depositing their money to the NMB bank. So far, in our Tarime district we have handed over two cargo tricycles. I urge our customers to continue using our NMB banking services," Mr Kimario said.

He said the NMB Bank has been at forefront to contribute to improving social services by giving out part of its profits to the community.

Mr Kimario said for more than seven consecutive years NMB Bank has been allocating 1 percent of its profits for that purpose as part of accountability to the community.

He said NMB Bank will continue to support efforts by various stakeholders in ensuring that challenges facing the public are addressed.

On her side, Ms Makorere said she was very grateful to win in the competition.

Ms Makorer urged NMB bank customers to ensure they continue to use their NMB accounts.

"I will use this tri-cycle I won to supply electrical equipment to my customers and this will help me to increase my income," Ms Makorere said.