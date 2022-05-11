Zimbabwe: 100 Learners Benefit From Presidential Scholarships

More than 100 learners from the country's eight rural provinces have been given Presidential scholarships to pursue their secondary education at schools run through the Zimbabwe Foundation for Education with Production (Zimfep).

The programme dates back from the 1980s and is being spearheaded under the Zanu PF Department of Education headed by Dr Jorum Gumbo.

It was established before independence at refugee camps in Zambia and Mozambique to help youths that dropped out of school to join the liberation struggle.

The late President Robert Mugabe and Dr Joshua Nkomo realised there was need for education for these young boys and girls who had crossed the borders to join the liberation struggle and so pushed for the required assistance.

Notable leaders that were part of the pioneering of the programme included the present Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr Eveline Ndlovu, her predecessor Ambassador Cain Mathema, Cde Mathias Mutobi, Cde Johnson Mnkandla and Cde Roma Vundla Nyathi among others who were in the Zipra camps in Zambia.

From the Zanla camps in Mozambique were Cde Fay Chung, Cde Dzingai Mtumbuka, Cde Herbert Murerwa and Cde Ephraim Chitofu, who is an executive member of Zimfep, among others.

They were about 15 000 of these children and after independence many were reportedly denied entry into formal school because they were perceived to have been militarised and were housed at Loreto Mission in Cross Roads outside Kwekwe.

The founders decided to mobilise resources and bought farms in each province where schools were established.

Land was acquired on farms at Fatima and George Silundika High schools in Matabeleland North, Jason Ziyaphapha High in Matabeleland South, Nkululeko High in Midlands, Mupfure primary and secondary schools as well as Mupfure College in Mashonaland West, Rusununguko High in Mashonaland East, Chindunduma 1 and 2 in Mashonaland Central and Mavhudzi High in Manicaland.

Only Masvingo has no such a school although Zimfep was recently given land to build one. Zimfep had been abandoned during the old dispensation, but the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa saw its need and has revived it in the spirit of leaving no-one and no place behind.

Zimfep director Mr Gideon Chiukira said all beneficiaries have already been enrolled and started lessons with all their school needs catered for.

The scholarships are targeting Form One and Lower Sixth learners.

Forty-two learners benefited from Matabeleland region.

"We were seconded to revive the programme and we are currently restocking livestock in some of the farms and Dr Gumbo donated 10 heifers and 20 goats to George Silundika High School for their farm," said Mr Chiukira.

"He gave Binga 23 slots for beneficiaries and one of them is a disabled girl who was walking 7km one way to school with an artificial leg and these were yesterday ferried to Fatima High with everything catered for by the President. This is what the President is doing for the communities."

Seven learners from Nkayi and five from the San community in Tsholotsho were enrolled at George Silundika, seven from Bulilima at JZ High, 16 in Manicaland at Mavhudzi High, 17 at Rusununguko in Mashonaland East, 15 at Chindunduma 1 and Chindunduma 2 in Mashonaland Central, while Mashonaland West, Masvingo and Midlands have five each.

Those in Mashonaland West were enrolled at Mupfure secondary and college, while those from Midlands and Masvingo went to Nkululeko High.

Mr Chiukira said Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education officials in each province, with help from traditional leaders identified the beneficiaries.

"We are trying by all means to copy the model used by church run in identifying intelligent and vulnerable children with potential to succeed," he said.

"For now we are focusing on Form 1 and Lower Sixth and if need arises for primary school learners, there is Fatima, George Silundika and Chindunduma where these can be sent."