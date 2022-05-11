Nigeria: Why Turnaround Maintenance Failed to Bring Refineries to Life - NNPC

11 May 2022
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Balarabe Alkassim

The management of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Ltd has blamed the poor execution of turnaround maintenance and other factors as the main cause of deterioration and near collapse of the nation's refineries.

Group Managing Director (GMD) NNPC Ltd, Mele Kyari disclosed this while addressing members of the House of Representatives Adhoc Committee investigating the state of the nation's refineries.

He said: "We recognise that today none of our refineries is operating for the very obvious reason that through the work of this committee, you will find out why they are not operating. We will hide nothing from you. We will also tell you where we are as we speak today.

"Needless to say that the refineries were essentially not properly managed over time, not just today but in the last 20 to 25 years. The turnaround maintenance processes were clearly mismanaged over time. I have said this over and over.

"We have degradation of monumental proportions that we met and of course, the only way you can do this is to conduct a full turnaround maintenance."

Kyari further informed the committee that various factors including vandalism and sabotage of facilities and pipelines have also contributed to the drawbacks being experienced for decades regarding the breakdown of the refineries and failure turnaround maintenance to make an impact.

The GMD informed that the plan was to concurrently proceed with the work so that as Port Harcourt Refinery comes up, Kaduna and Warri will also come up until the total rehabilitation of the refineries.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Adhoc Committee, Ganiyu Abiodun Johnson reminded stakeholders that the committee was set up to investigate the state of refineries in the country to determine the actual cost of rehabilitation and what is needed to bring them back to maximum refining capacity.

After the deliberations, the committee requested that the NNPC management provide details and records of the ongoing and past turnaround maintenance and appear before the committee on June 3rd.

