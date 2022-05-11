Liberia: How Technology Is Changing Teaching and Learning At Bridge Liberia Supported Schools

Monrovia — Technology is transforming education in so many different ways. From changing how students learn, to empowering teachers and other school leaders at every stage of their journey to deliver lessons in a timely, coherent and guided manner.

The teachers' tablet, a technology pioneered by Bridge International Academics, are tablets loaded with detailed lesson plans and instructions for teachers to deliver to students daily.

The tablets also feed data back to supervisors to track the teacher's activity and attendance and ensure they are sticking to the lesson plans.

This milestone achievement in the education sector has not only improved test scores and learning for students, but it is also contributing to the performance of teachers in the classrooms at Bridge Liberia supported schools.

Janet Tamba, the Principal at JW Pearson Elementary School in Monrovia, is particularly grateful for such technology which is enabling her to effectively execute her duties as principal.

Every morning, Janet ensures teachers synchronize their teaching tablets to get the daily lesson for delivery in the classroom.

This process, according to Janet, mandates teachers to report to school early, thereby improving teachers' attendance at school.

"This is what I use for teachers to sign in on a daily basis. We no longer have to use the manual method where teachers sign their names in a register,, because once you synchronize your device, you are automatically signed in, and this process is done every school day before we commence lessons."

This technological approach by Bridge Liberia towards education clearly supports monitoring and supervision, something that is posing a serious challenge to the sector as confirmed recently by Education Minister Ansu Sonii..

According to Minister Sonii the challenge of monitoring and supervision cuts across all sectors of Government, and therefore a concerted effort is needed to tackle this.

Since 2016, Bridge Liberia has been using such devices to bridge the gap between human and technological monitoring of schools supported by the social enterprise.