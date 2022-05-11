Liberia: Kokoyah Residents Reject Planned Protest Against Mng Gold

Kokoyah, Bong County — FrontPageAfrica has gathered that a senator of Bong County is reportedly influencing residents of Kokoyah District to protest against MNG Gold, the Turkish Mining Company, but residents of the district have rejected any protest.

Our source informed FrontPageAfrica that the protest, which is expected to take place either this week or early next week, is the result of the lawmaker's claims that the company isn't meeting the needs of the citizens as spelled out in the Memorandum of Understanding.

Stakeholders of the Kokoyah District are said to be divided by planned protest against the company, with majority against the decision to stage a protest against the company.

Most of the stakeholders who confided to FrontPageAfrica said they won't be part of any protest, particularly at a time when the company is doing things for residents of the district outside of the MoU signed between the company and the government.

The stakeholders named the ongoing reconstruction of the vocational school, which hot gutted by fire in 2019.

One stakeholder said: "What the company is doing under the General Manager is so great that we can't allow any setback to any development projects being undertaken."

"We have had problems with the company before and those things we had qualms about have been settled, and beyond that the company is doing well for residents of the District. The provision of motorbikes, planting of solar lights are just a few good things being done by the new General Manager of the company."

Another stakeholders in Kokoyah District upon hearing rumors of a planned protest against the company, called on residents to resist the temptations of protesting against the company.

He said those planning to riot against the company are doing so for their personal and political motives, and not in the interest of residents of Kokoyah. It can record in 2018, when the company was looted and now trying to regain its status and now people are starting to take the company back and so, the community has decided not to participate in any protest this come around due to a good working relationship with the company.

In recent weeks, the company has been involved in major development works in Kokoyah, including the reconstruction of its 1.7 million vocational school and the completion of a US$415, 000 clinic, construction & rehabilitation of community roads with an approximated cost of US5,267,100 prompting praises from residents of the district.

The construction of the clinic was completed after the longest-serving General Manager of the company, trying to dedicate the clinic and school to the residents of the neighborhood before the start of the next academic year.