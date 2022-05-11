Africa: Rihanna to Launch Beauty Store in Zimbabwe

Barbadian music star and fashion mogul, Rihanna, is set to launch her Fenty Beauty and Skin store in Zimbabwe and other selected African countries.

The coveted makeup and skin care products, first introduced to the market in 2017, were not easily accessible on the African continent.

Fenty Beauty and Skin will be available to local retailers starting May 27.

Rihanna wrote to her 106 million Twitter followers: "I've been waiting for this moment!! Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin are finally dropping in AFRICA!!!"

So far, the brands will be available in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe. Hopefully, more countries will be added to the lineup in the near future.

"We comin at ya May 27th and that's just the beginning!!! #FentyAfrica".

Fenty Beauty offers almost 50 shades of foundation and is one of the few brands catering for the black community in the beauty industry.