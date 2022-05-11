South Africa: Ailing Mango Airlines' Fate Still in Doubt While State and SAA Refuse to Fund Restructuring

10 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ray Mahlaka

Sipho Sono, Mango Airlines' business rescue practitioner, is in talks with lawyers about approaching a court to compel the Department of Public Enterprises and SAA to release money that is due to the airline to fund its restructuring process. It's a race against time to save Mango from collapse.

The rehabilitation of embattled Mango Airlines has hit a major snag. Its business rescue practitioner plans to drag the government to court because it has delayed the release of the taxpayer funds crucial to the state-owned airline's restructuring and survival.

The threat of court action invokes a sense of déjà vu. The business rescue practitioners of SA Express, another state-owned airline, also approached the courts to force the government to provide funding to the now-defunct airline whose routes once served smaller cities in SA.

The government never provided funds to SA Express, resulting in the failure of its business rescue process, the loss of 691 jobs and the airline being placed under a liquidation process that has been going on for two years.

Mango might face a similar fate if the upcoming legal action by its business rescue practitioner fails to have money released to fund the restructuring process.

About 708...

