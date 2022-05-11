Nigeria: PDP Shifts Caucus, BoT, NEC Meetings

11 May 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By John Alechenu, Abuja

The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party has shifted its planned National Caucus, Board of Trustees and National Executive Council meetings earlier scheduled to hold between 10 am and 2:00 pm.

Prominent caucus members of the party including former Senate Presidents, David Mark and Bukola Saraki, the Chairman of the BoT Sen. Walid Jibrin and the governors of Edo, Enugu, Adamawa, Taraba host Governor, Samuel Ortom, among others met behind closed doors for roughly two hours before filing out at about 12:00pm.

Although no official statement was issued, Vanguard gathered that the exterior which will last for a few hours is to allow for more consultations on thorny issues.

Under the new arrangement, the caucus meeting will now begin at 4: Pm, BoT is scheduled to hold at 7pm while the NEC meeting is being planned for 8:00pm.

... Details later

