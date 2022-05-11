South Africa: Western Cape Legislature Waits for Legal Advice On City of Cape Town's Refusal to Respond to Questions

analysis

The Western Cape legislature will soon hear if municipalities are answerable to individual members of the legislature, following a refusal by the City of Cape Town to answer questions related to the municipality.

A legal opinion is due in the Western Cape legislature over whether the City of Cape Town must answer questions related to municipal matters from members of the legislature (MPLs).

On Tuesday 10 May, the legislature's senior legal adviser, André le Roux, briefed the Standing Committee on Local Government on the monitoring of local government by provincial standing committees. Le Roux told a virtual meeting that the legislature can compel a municipality, municipal official or a company to provide necessary information that will aid the legislature or a committee to do its work.

This stems from issues raised by opposition members of the legislature, that MEC for Local Government Anton Bredell allowed the City of Cape Town (which is led by the DA, the party Bredell belongs to) to not answer questions related to municipal matters.

MPL Cameron Dugmore said he was not aware of any municipality in the Western Cape -- or nationally -- that refused to answer questions posed.

Previously, Dugmore, the ANC and the...