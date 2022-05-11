Kenya: Rihanna to Launch Fenty Skincare Products in Kenya

Nairobi — Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin cosmetic products owned by singer and businesswoman, Robyn Fenty Rihanna is set to be launched in Kenya on May 27.

The makeup line which is under the French luxury goods group LVMH will be specifically launched in Botswana, Ghana, Kenya, Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

The entry of Rihanna's skincare products in the local market underlines the growth of the Beauty and Personal Care Industry which, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics has grown by 400 percent in four years.

The 2022 KNBS Economic Survey indicates that the industry grew from Shs26 billion in 2017 to over Shs 100 billion in 2021.

"I've been waiting for this moment!! @fentybeauty & @fentyskin are finally dropping on AFRICA!!! we comin at ya May 27th and that's just the beginning!!!Fenty Africa," the pop star, billionaire and Fenty owner, Rihanna wrote on her Instagram account.

According to Rihanna, the makeup line focuses on a wide range of traditionally hard-to-march skin tones, creating formulas that work for all skin types, and pinpointing universal shades.

Following the success of Fenty Beauty, the pop star launched Fenty Skin which initially offered products such as cleanser, toner and moisturizer.

According to Forbes, the 36 year old as of 2021 turns out to be the wealthiest female musician, with an estimated net worth of USD 1.7 billion, most of it owed to the success of her beauty and skin care line.