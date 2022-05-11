Nigeria: Popular Lagos OAP Arraigned for Allegedly Sharing Chrisland School Video

The OAP reportedly shared a video clip involving five Chrisland students on Twitter.

On Monday, Uche Igwe, an on-air personality popularly known as Darksam, was arraigned before Yaba Magistrate court for allegedly sharing the sex video of a Chrisland Schools pupil.

Mr Igwe, who works with Metro FM, Lagos state, is facing a two-count charge of cyberstalking and breach of peace, after being charged to court by the state government.

The 40-year-old OAP was arraigned alongside four Chrisland School teachers, - three males and one female, they include, Oladotun Sotunde, 56; Elesho Tajudeen, 32; Rhoda Olanipekun, 45; and Ajigboye Hammed, 41, with two counts of conspiracy and an attempt to pervert justice.

Mr Igwe reportedly shared a video clip involving five Chrisland students allegedly engaging in sexual activities at a World Schools Games in Dubai.

He posted the viral video on Twitter in April.

The incident prompted the Lagos State Government to shut down all the branches of the school, an action that has been reversed.

Court proceeding

The Prosecution counsel attached to the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti, Augustine Nwabuisi, appeared in court alongside the police officer in charge of the Legal Department at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Panti, Yetunde Cardoso

The prosecution told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 18.

Mr Nwabuisi told the court that the defendant intentionally posted a video of the 10-year-old female student engaging in sexual intercourse with another student in Dubai, on his Twitter handle @uchedark.

The prosecutor told the court that the offence contravenes Section 24 (1) (a) (b) (i) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention) Act of 2015, and Section 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. Section 24 (1) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition and Prevention) Act of 2015 provides for 10 years' imprisonment for cyberstalking while the breach of peace is punishable with three months' jail term under Section 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

When the charges were read to him, the defendant pleaded not guilty.

Bail conditions

The Chief Magistrate, Adeola Adedayo, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N10 million with three sureties in like sum.

According to the Magistrate, one of the sureties must be a landowner, adding that all the sureties must reside within the court's jurisdiction.

Mrs Adedayo ruled that the sureties must submit their National Identification Numbers and their Lagos State Residents Registration Agency cards.

The case was adjourned the case until June 13.