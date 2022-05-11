South Africa: Deputy President Mabuza to Respond to Oral Questions in the National Council of Provinces

11 May 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Deputy President David Mabuza will tomorrow respond to oral questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP). The questions that the Deputy President will respond to relate to trouble-shooting in service delivery hotspots in various municipalities, including Maluti-a-Phofung and Sol Plaaitjie municipalities.

Additionally, the Deputy President will also outline government's rapid response intervention plans to trouble-shoot disruptions in the delivery of services in the areas that were affected by the April 2022 floods in the KwaZulu-Natal Province.

Other questions that the Deputy President will respond to, pertain to the role of the Leader of Government Business in ensuring that Cabinet members fulfill our constitutional obligation of accountability to Parliament by responding to parliamentary questions timeously and adequately.

To this end the Deputy President will reiterate the commitment by government to constitutional obligations to Parliament including supporting appropriate accountability mechanisms.

Deputy President Mabuza will also respond to questions in his capacity as the Chairperson of Eskom Political Task Team regarding progress made on correcting the design defects on newly built power stations as well as removing the red tape on programmes intended to stimulate rural and township economies, among others.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X