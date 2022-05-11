South African National Aids Council Facilitates Signing of New Global Fund Grant, 12 May

11 May 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Signing ceremony of over R8,8 billion grant from the Global Fund for HIV & TB response

The South African National AIDS Council (SANAC) will on Thursday, 12 May facilitate the signing of the new Global Fund grant valued over R8,8 billion for the next three-year cycle for HIV and TB response at GCIS offices in Pretoria.

At country level, the grant is administered through a structure known as the Global Fund Country Coordinating Mechanism (GF-CCM) which is chaired by the SANAC CEO, Dr. Thembisile Xulu and is co-chaired by a SANAC Civil Society Forum Deputy Chairperson, Mr. Solly Nduku. The GF-CCM is a multi-stakeholder structure mandated by the Global Fund to oversee grant implementation and features representatives from government, civil society, development partners and the private sector.

The Global Fund has approved an amount of US$546,766,625 for the period April 2022 - March 2025, which will continue to support the HIV programme and expand the Tuberculosis programme in South Africa.

In his capacity as the Chairperson of SANAC, Deputy President David Mabuza has delegated the Minister of Health Dr. Joe Phaahla to officiate the signing ceremony. The Minister will be accompanied by several ministers and deputy ministers who are all members of the SANAC Inter-Ministerial Committee, including Dr, Phaahla himself.

Key ambassadors from countries that are both contributors and beneficiaries of the Global Fund will be in attendance, with the Ambassadors of France, US, European Union, African Union forming part of the speakers on the programme. Heads of development partner agencies such as WHO-SA and UNAIDS-SA, as well as civil society representatives have also been invited.

