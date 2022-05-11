South Africa: Ramaphosa Makes a Fresh Pledge to Cut Red Tape for Mining Sector

analysis

President Cyril Ramaphosa once again made a commitment to cut red tape at the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town. But the sector still faces tape galore and is seeing red as a result.

President Cyril Ramaphosa told the gathering of mining executives, lobbyists, investors and government officials that it was "a matter of grave concern that South Africa has fallen into the bottom 10 of the Fraser Institute's Investment Attractiveness Index rankings."

The President was referring to the Canadian-based institute's annual survey of investor perceptions of mining jurisdictions, which is focused on exploration, an area where South Africa has fallen down the shaft. South Africa's gold, coal and PGM resources are fairly well known -- the country is hardly a new frontier when it comes to mineral exploration -- but its geology can still yield new treasure. The base metals potential of the Northern Cape, for example, is little known but is believed to be massive.

"We are currently standing at 75th of 84, which is our worst-ever ranking," Ramaphosa said about the Fraser index. "This ranking underlines the fundamental reality that South Africa needs to move with greater purpose and urgency to remove the various impediments...