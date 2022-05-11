Somalia: Lower House Speaker Makes His First Appointment Since Assumed Office

11 May 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

MOGADISHU [SMN] - Somali parliament speaker Sheikh Adan Madobe made his first appointment since being elected as Lower House speaker on April 27th.

Aden Madobe has appointed Mohamed Hassan Idris as his Special Adviser on Political and Security Affairs, according to a statement released by his office.

Mohamed Hassan Idris was a former member of the outgoing parliament, and his constituency was the Somali regional state of Jubaland.

He was one of the lawmakers who strongly opposed the administration of President Farmajo.

