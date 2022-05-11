Rwanda: Basketball - REG Faces Bahrain in Second Warm-Up Game

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) Basketball Club will take on Bahrain in the second warm-up game this evening in İstanbul, Turkey ahead of the highly-anticipated Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2022 play offs slated from May 21 - 28 at the Kigali Arena.

On Tuesday night, REG defeated Kuwait 77-67 in their first build-up game in İstanbul.

The friendly match between REG and Bahrain will be the second assessment for coach Robert Pack before their last match against Qatar on Thursday.

Robert Pack said all Rwandans should be confident that REG will put up a spirited performance in the competition.

"We are happy with the performance so far, this is working well, players are doing better and all in all we are giving our best in everything we are doing. We are looking forward to the game against Bahrain and we hope to get positive results to build on". Said Pack

The team will be returning to Kigali on May 15 for the final preparations before the playoffs begin.

REG will take on Cameroon's Forces Armées et Police (FAP) Basketball Club in the playoff quarter-finals.

The Rwandan side advanced to the last-eight playoffs in Kigali after a stunning performance that saw them top the Sahara Conference, a tournament hosted in Dakar, Senegal, in March.

REG is one of eight teams from eight different countries that will rub shoulders in Kigali to establish who will become the 2022 BAL champion.

REG's BAL roster:

Cleveland Joseph Thomas Jr, Antony Walker, Adonis Jovon Filer, Pitchou Manga, Jean-Jacques Wilson Nshobozwabyosenumukiza, Dieudonné Ndizeye Ndayisaba, Olivier Shyaka, Elie Kaje, Habimana Ntore, Pierre Thierry Vandriessche, Kami Kabange and Axel Mpoyo.

Today REG vs Bahrain 7pm

Thursday REG vs Qatar