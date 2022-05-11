Rwanda: 'Prince Kid' Appears in Court for Bail Hearing

Dieudonné Ishimwe, commonly known as Prince Kid, on Wednesday, May 11, appeared before Kicukiro Primary Court where he is expected to seek bail.

Ishimwe is the CEO of Rwanda Inspirational Backup, the company that organised Miss Rwanda beauty pageant.

He was arrested on April 26 over charges related to sexual abuse towards contestants of the beauty pageant on various occasions.

A few days later, on May 4, the case was handed over to the National Public Prosecution Authority and according to the investigation body, the preliminary investigation revealed that the defendant faces three charges.

The charges are rape, soliciting or offering sexual favours, and harassment.

According to Thierry Murangira, the spokesperson of RIB Ishimwe allegedly committed the offences over a period spanning several years.

Meanwhile, on Monday May 9, RIB confirmed the arrest of Elsa Iradukunda, Miss Rwanda for 2017, in connection with Prince Kid's case.

Iradukunda and Prince Kid were reportedly dating and The New Times understands that the beauty queen has been lobbying former Miss Rwanda contestants to sign affidavits absolving the suspect.

Prince Kid started organizing Miss Rwanda in 2014 through his company, Rwanda Inspiration Backup which has seen the annual event become one of the most popular in the country.

However, the Minister of Youth and Culture Rosemary Mbabazi has announced the official halt of Rwanda Inspiration Backup from organizing the annual beauty pageant, following several allegations of misconduct and abuse towards contestants.